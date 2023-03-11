Janhvi Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi or Ananya Pandey; who wore this dress best?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 18:26
movie_image: 
1

MUMBAI: In a surprising turn of events on the fashion scene, four young Gen Z starlets - Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sara Tendulkar - were spotted wearing the same bodycon black dress at various events. The dress, known for its body-hugging design and elegant full sleeves, has taken the fashion world by storm.

The bodycon black dress, has quickly become a statement piece. Its curve-flaunting silhouette and sleek design have captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts. Each of the four starlets put their unique spin on the dress, making it hard to determine who wore it better.

Ananya Pandey, known for her chic style, brought her youthful exuberance to the dress at her recent film promotions. She paired it with bold statement boots exuding confidence.

Janhvi Kapoor, the epitome of elegance, chose the same dress for an airport look. She accessorized with gold earrings and black sandals, making the dress look sophisticated.

Sara Tendulkar, with her understated yet stunning fashion sense, wore the dress at a high-profile party. She opted for a blue clutch and a sleek updo, letting the dress speak for itself.

Digangana Suryavanshi on the other hand, seemed to carry off the dress with effortless flair. She donned the dress at a photoshoot, and her dreamy flower earrings, making her stand out.

Though it's challenging to pick a clear winner, most of us seem to agree that everyone made their bold statement their unique interpretation of the classic black dress. Their effortless style and distinctive choice of accessories set them apart even in similar outfits.
 

Ananya Pandey Janhvi Kapoor Digangana Suryavanshi Sara Tendulkar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 18:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ex bigg boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Kotian come out in support of Isha Malviya, slams Abhishek and Samarth
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 17 is all set for its next weekend ka vaar and we can’t keep calm to watch Salman Khan’s vaar on the...
Hawwt! Shanaya Kapoor is looking super sexy as she dropped few pictures from her birthday celebration
MUMBAI: Shanaya kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of billions with pictures all...
Really! Raghava Lawrence to play antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next starring Rajinikanth?
MUMBAI :Lokesh Kanagaraj, who created a unique universe with Vikram by bringing some of the characters from Kaithi into...
Aww! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth share an adorable glimpse of their son Vaayu’s first trip, check it out
MUMBAI: Ishita and Vatsal are one of the most loved Television couples. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on 19th...
Must Read! Sana Raees Khan’s father breaks silence on the Bigg Boss 17 contestant’s Rs 10 crore defamation case for lying about being Aryan Khan’s lawyer
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the audiences have given it a thumbs up. The show has reached its third week...
Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan: Excluisve! Didun and Abeer hurl insults at Neerja, and question her character!
MUMBAI :COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who...
Recent Stories
Shanaya
Hawwt! Shanaya Kapoor is looking super sexy as she dropped few pictures from her birthday celebration
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shanaya
Hawwt! Shanaya Kapoor is looking super sexy as she dropped few pictures from her birthday celebration
Raghava Lawrence
Really! Raghava Lawrence to play antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next starring Rajinikanth?
masaba
Celebrations! This is how Masaba Gupta spent her birthday with her loved ones, writes an emotional note
Shah Rukh Khan
Oh No! Robbery at Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday celebrations, as mobiles phones of 30 fans get stolen outside Mannat
Mrunal Thakur
Really! Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on rumors of her wedding to a Talugu actor, “Hogi shaadi jaldi hi…”
Esha Deol
Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from Esha Deol's birthday bash