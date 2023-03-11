Janhvi Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi or Ananya Pandey; who wore this dress best?

MUMBAI: In a surprising turn of events on the fashion scene, four young Gen Z starlets - Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sara Tendulkar - were spotted wearing the same bodycon black dress at various events. The dress, known for its body-hugging design and elegant full sleeves, has taken the fashion world by storm.

The bodycon black dress, has quickly become a statement piece. Its curve-flaunting silhouette and sleek design have captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts. Each of the four starlets put their unique spin on the dress, making it hard to determine who wore it better.

Ananya Pandey, known for her chic style, brought her youthful exuberance to the dress at her recent film promotions. She paired it with bold statement boots exuding confidence.

Janhvi Kapoor, the epitome of elegance, chose the same dress for an airport look. She accessorized with gold earrings and black sandals, making the dress look sophisticated.

Sara Tendulkar, with her understated yet stunning fashion sense, wore the dress at a high-profile party. She opted for a blue clutch and a sleek updo, letting the dress speak for itself.

Digangana Suryavanshi on the other hand, seemed to carry off the dress with effortless flair. She donned the dress at a photoshoot, and her dreamy flower earrings, making her stand out.

Though it's challenging to pick a clear winner, most of us seem to agree that everyone made their bold statement their unique interpretation of the classic black dress. Their effortless style and distinctive choice of accessories set them apart even in similar outfits.

