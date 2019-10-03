Janhvi Kapoor to make her digital debut with Zoya Akthar’s next on Netflix

MUMBAI: Netflix will soon see the four directors of Bombay Talkies, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, and Zoya, again collaborating for their next venture Ghost Stories, where they will make one horror short film each.



As per media reports, Zoya has her script ready and will soon start to film it. The story is really scary, and this will be her first stint with the horror genre. Janvi Kapoor is being considered to be the lead in Zoya’s short movie.



The actress and the director met, and Jhanvi was bowled over by the script. It didn’t take too much of convincing, and Ghost Stories will mark Janhvi’s debut into the digital world as well. She has also allotted her dates for the same, and since it’s a 30-minute film, it will be wrapped up in about ten days of shoot.



Janhvi will be soon seen in a horror movie with Rajkummar Rao: Roohi Afza, which will mark the digital debut of the late Sridevi’s daughter. The film’s title was changed from RoohAfza to Roohi Afza. It is slated to release on March 20th, 2020.

