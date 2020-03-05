Janhvi Kapoor opens up about being compared to her mother; says people still look for Sridevi in her

MUMBAI: Even since Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has made her big Bollywood debut, she has been the subject of constant comparison with her mother. Although she loves her late mother dearly, Janhvi does not seem to be enjoying it very much. She recently opened up about the same in an interview with a news portal. Speaking about the same, she reportedly said that she thinks people need to accept that she is a different person from her mother. While she feels there is a section of society which has been able to do that, all thanks to her debut film, ‘Dhadak’, but there are people who couldn’t make that differentiation and they still look for Sridevi in her.

The young actress also added that maybe after more of her work comes out, people will understand that she is a different type of actor and will make different choices.

Janhvi was also asked if she would like to start in any of the remakes any of her mother’s films. According to her, no one can recreate the magic of her movies. She is also of the opinion that when something has been done so well, it is not right to try to attempt to do it again.

Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with ‘Dhadak’ co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She currently has her hands full with some very interesting projects which include, ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Dostana 2’ co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in horror-comedy ‘Roohi Afzana’.

Apart from these, the actress is also part of Karan Johar’s magnum opus, ‘Takht’. The period drama stars an ensemble starcast which include, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

SOURCE - TIMES OF INDIA