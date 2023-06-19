Janhvi Kapoor pens down a heartfelt letter for all dads out there, ahead of the television premiere of her film Mili

MUMBAI :Everyone has a hero. For some it could be an on-screen character, for some it could be a real-life billionaire, but for some it will always remain their dad. That dad, who are always guiding and protecting you.

This Father’s Day, Janhvi Kapoor reminisces her experience on her film Mili which showcases a touching father-daughter relationship and reminds us of the grit daughters have. The actress has penned down a heartfelt note for all fathers out there, thanking them for all that they do. Mili premieres on Zee Cinema on Saturday, 24th June at 9pm.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 18:45

