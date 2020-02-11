Janhvi Kapoor poses with BFF in traditional outfit

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor got tremendous appreciation with her movie Dhadak and recently in her Netflix movie Ghost Stories. The actress is sharing several pictures on her Instagram account, smiling ear-to-ear with her BFF, Tanisha. Looking pretty in traditional attire, she is enjoying the company of her BFF and grabbing all the attention on the social media platform.

Janhvi, who is often clicked with her sister Khushi Kapoor holidaying in New York, decided to go to Tirupati to seek blessings of the deity.

In the pictures, we can see her wearing a traditional number, a red silk skirt paired with a red blouse and dupatta. Also adding more to her desi look is the bindi on her forehead and jhumkas.

The two are seen in the picture seated in a lawn, giggling and smiling for the camera. Every time the actress slips into a traditional number, she reminds us of her late mother-actress, Sridevi. In yet another Instagram post, she is seen in a white salwar-kurta with yellow dupatta in a temple, looking away from the camera, as she gets captured in the lens.

On the work note, the actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty which includes Karan Johar’s Takht and Dostana 2, followed by Roohi Afzana and Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl.