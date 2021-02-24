Janhvi Kapoor remembers Mom Sridevi on her death Anniversary

MUMBAI: Today marks the third death Anniversary of one of the versatile actresses in Bollywood, actress Sridevi who won the hearts of millions over the time with her amazing acting skills, and who ruled the industry with her talent and her looks, till today we miss the actress, when we see her movies.

Today Janhvi Kapoor has shared a handwritten note on the third death anniversary of her mother, the screen icon Sridevi. In her caption, she wrote simply, "Miss u."

The note, seemingly written by Sridevi for Janhvi, reads, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world."

The fans too all over the social media remembers the late actress today, and shares her posts, no doubt it is the passion and the work of the actress which makes her stand apart.

It was before Janhvi made her acting debut, Sridevi died, Janhvi made her acting debut in Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She then appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s short in the anthology film Ghost Stories, followed by the biopic of Gunjan Saxena. She will soon be seen in the horror-comedy Roohi, the comedy sequel Dostana 2 and the historical epic Takht.

