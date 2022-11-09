Janhvi Kapoor reminisces playing 'teacher-teacher' with sister Khushi

On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday, actress Janhvi Kapoor has recalled how she used to play 'teacher-teacher' and enact scenes from the Hollywood blockbuster 'Titanic' with her younger sister Khushi.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday, actress Janhvi Kapoor has recalled how she used to play 'teacher-teacher' and enact scenes from the Hollywood blockbuster 'Titanic' with her younger sister Khushi.

During a conversation on the platform Moj, Janhvi reminisced her childhood days with Khushi, revealing her undying love for ice cream, and sharing many more fun anecdotes.

On being asked how Janhvi Kapoor used to celebrate Teachers' day, the actress said: "As a child, I had a big white wall in my room, and whatever I used to learn in that week in school, I used to make Khushi sit and played 'teacher teacher' with her. The white wall used to be my white board."

Reminiscing her filmy childhood days, Janhvi added: "I used to play the role of 'Rose' and Khushi used to play the role of 'Jack' from Titanic. We used to make the bed our boat and enact the iconic scene from titanic together.

"Moreover, I used to also play the role of Deepika Padukone, and Khushi used to play the role of Shah Rukh Khan. We used to enact the scene from 'Om Shaanti Om' where Deepika waves at the audience."

On the acting front, Janhvi is currently shooting for 'Bawaal', which also stars Varun Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

Khushi is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies', which is produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films. It also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda , Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The film is due for a 2023 release on streaming platform Netflix.

