Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS feeling 'Learnt Nothing' from acting school experience in the US; Says ‘I could have used that time…’

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter, and has gone a long way. She will soon be seen with Jr. NTR in Devara and with Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Additionally, there are rumors that Janhvi is working on another movie starring Ram Charan. The actress recently disclosed that she attended an acting school in the United States but learned nothing.

When discussing it Janhvi stated, “I learnt nothing there.” “My main agenda, and I think the thrill in it for me was… for the first time to be in an environment where I wasn’t being identified as someone’s daughter. And I think that anonymity was so refreshing and that’s what I held on to the most,” she said.

“The format of the school that I studied over there was very deeply rooted in how Hollywood works, how their auditioning process is, what it’s like to meet casting agents,” she stated. Janhvi added, “I wish I could have used that time getting to know my people and my country and my language a little better because I am telling the stories of my people, not of them.”

“I just wish I did more things that would make me relate to my people and I did. Once I started shooting for Dhadak, I made a 180 and I realised that the only thing that matters is, that I want to tell stories of my country, I want to know the people of my country, I want to be able to speak to them, I want to be able to think like them, feel like them and sitting in LA, going to Malibu on the weekend isn’t going to cut it. It just makes you so detached and jaded,” Janhvi said.

Janhvi said that she realized she wasn't a method actor when she enrolled in her school, which was founded on the ideas of method acting.

