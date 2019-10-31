News

Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday wish for Ananya Panday; shares an unmissable childhood photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 03:57 PM

MUMBAI: Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday is one of the most popular and adorable star kids. The actress, who will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, turned a year older. To wish her, Janhvi Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture wherein the two are looking extremely cute. 

Janhvi took to social media and shared a picture and wrote, "HBD Ananya Keep shining and inspiring people to be themselves and #sopositive" The actress also celebrated her birthday with the paps, she interacted with the media and also cut her birthday cake. 

Check out Janhvi’s post for Ananya right here: 

Tags > Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Student of the Year 2, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
31 Oct 2019 04:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Abeer and Mishti to get engaged in YRHPK
Abeer and Mishti to get engaged in YRHPK | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebrities at the premiere of Terminator Dark...

Celebrities at the premiere of Terminator Dark Fate
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

John Abraham
John Abraham
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Chhavi Mittal
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Captain Jack Sparrow
Captain Jack Sparrow
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Joker
Joker
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover

past seven days