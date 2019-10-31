Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday wish for Ananya Panday; shares an unmissable childhood photo

MUMBAI: Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday is one of the most popular and adorable star kids. The actress, who will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, turned a year older. To wish her, Janhvi Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture wherein the two are looking extremely cute.



Janhvi took to social media and shared a picture and wrote, "HBD Ananya Keep shining and inspiring people to be themselves and #sopositive" The actress also celebrated her birthday with the paps, she interacted with the media and also cut her birthday cake.



Check out Janhvi’s post for Ananya right here: