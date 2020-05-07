News

Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Throwback Pic from Switzerland to Show us What Her Dreams Look Like These Days!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2020 02:31 PM

MUMBAI: Well, the third phase of the nation wide lockdown has got all of us yearning for a vacation, but all we can do is look back and dream of the amazing outdoors! Janhvi Kapoor is no different. She recently took to Instagram to show us how her dreams look these days. And, like we guessed, it was a throwback picture of her from a past shoot in Gstaad, an upscale resort town in Switzerland, with designer and friend Manish Malhotra. Through her pictures it is evident that she cannot wait to embrace the splendid landscape of Switzerland once again. Manish Malhotra commented- ‘Switzerland Memories’ to which Janhvi replied that she misses it. 

Checkout for yourself what a perfect dream sequence her picture looks like-

In Switzerland Tourism’s latest campaign they promote the idea of- ‘Dream Now Travel Later’, which is exactly what Janhvi seems to be doing. We are sure that the majestic mountains, fresh alpine air, gorgeous trains, scenic lakes of Switzerland are all waiting for travellers from across the world after we get through the current situation.

