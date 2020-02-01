Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a film that focuses on mental health

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with the film 'Dhadak', which had her sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter in 2018. Post the Shashank Khaitan-directorial, though she has signed and is shooting for her other projects, the actress hasn’t had any releases.

Meanwhile, her contemporaries like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have had more than one release at the box office. In her next film, 'Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl', she will be seen playing a pilot. The Bollywood actress seems to be gravitating towards roles that are a far cry from the stereotypical roles that actresses in Bollywood are often offered.

Talking about the kind of projects she wants to do, in a recent interview, she said that there are a lot of social issues on which she wants to do a film.

She particularly wants to do a movie on mental health issues. She added that she has been intrigued by the human psyche, which is very complex. Janhvi is keen to do complex characters and films.

Apparently, she has been offered a film with a similar subject and she was speaking about her thoughts on it. Not just Janhvi, even Akshay Kumar recently mentioned that he would like to be a part of a film that focuses on the topic of depression.

SOURCE – E TIMES