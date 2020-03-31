Janhvi Kapoor writes what this lockdown period taught her; mentions she can still smell mom Sridevi in her dressing room

MUMBAI: One of the most popular star kids, Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film Dhadak and went on to win the hearts of viewers with her performance.

As we know due to coronavirus, citizens have been advised to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Janhvi, who will be seen in films like Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza and Dostana 2, spent some time to pen down a long note that reflects her deep thoughts. Well, the actress has recently shared a long and elaborate note on what she has learnt during Coronavirus lockdown.

From the person getting groceries at home, father Boney Kapoor, to her sister Khushi to her late mother Sridevi, her note comprises every aspect of her life, of what she is going through right now. Amongst all her realization points, the one point that grabbed everyone’s attention is when she mentions one point about her mother Sridevi.

Her note read, “I've learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room.” Talking about her sister and friends, she wrote, “I've learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister. I've learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world.”

