Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli to release on OTT?

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli might not release in theatres.

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 12:38 PM

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Ananya Pandey-Ishaan Khatter starrer and Janhvi Kapoor driven Gunjan Saxena are likely to release directly on OTT. 

Yes, you read that right! A source informed SpotboyE.com that Zee is looking at monetising both these films, quickly. While Gunjan Saxena is complete, Khaali Peeli is just devoid of very little finishing touches. 

Both films are said to have good content and the report further suggested that Gunjan Saxena will even land on Netflix. The deal in question is in advanced stages of negotiation. Even Amazon was vying for it, but Netflix seems to have won the race. 

A source told the portal, "Zee has made a sensible decision. There was no point in keeping these films in cupboards until cinema halls open to half/full capacity. You never know when the situation will improve."

