Janhvi is a moody dresser, Vicky dresses to express

16 Feb 2020 07:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor admits being a moody dresser while Vicky Kaushal dresses to express. The two budding Bollywood stars revealed their definition of style at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020, where they walked the ramp together.

"It (Fashion) has to be an extension of my expression, where I feel comfortable and which will help me to be me. That's fashion to me. If I am wearing something in which I am not comfortable, in which I am not able to express myself, then that doesn't suit me. If I am wearing anything in which I am comfortable, and I am able to express myself, then that's fashion for me," said Vicky.

What is tip to youngsters for Valentine's Day? "Wear what your partner wants you to wear," he said.

For Janhvi, fashion is about moods. "My fashion depends on my mood, it depends on comfort and of course it depends on the occasion. But mostly, I think it's very moody like me. Today, my mood is that of a jalpari (mermaid), I think," she declared.

Asked Janhvi what fashion tips she would give to youngsters for Valentine's Day, Janhvi said: "I will wear what I like to wear. I am not bothered about my partner's choice. I am my own partner."

What are her plans for Valentine's Day? "I don't have any Valentine's Day plans," she laughed, adding: "Actually, it sounds sad but its true."

Vicky on the other hand will be busy at work. "I am going to be in a different city for an award show. That's the plan. It will be a working Valentine's Day for me," he revealed.

Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor will seen working together in Karan Johar's period multistarrer "Takht" along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

SOURCE: IANS 

