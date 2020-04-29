Jatin Sarna: Whenever '83' releases, audience will cherish it forever

MUMBAI: Actor Jatin Sarna will be essaying hardhitting middle-order batsman Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan's "83", the much-awaited sports drama narrating the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. The film was scheduled to open on April 10 but has been deferred owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Rumours that suggested the film could go directly for an OTT release have been quashed by the makers, and Sarna feels a film of the magnitude of "83" deserves nothing short of a big release.

"I think a film like '83' deserves a big release all the way because it is about a topic like cricket that unites the nation. In a diverse country like ours, only cinema and cricket unite us. That was the reason why Kabir cast actors across regions. Whenever the film is going to release, our audience will cherish it forever," Jatin told IANS.

"83" stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led an underdog Indian team to the famous World Cup victory, and features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi Dev. The film also has Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, and Boman Irani in important roles.

With the theatrical release of the film getting postponed owing to COVID-19, it was rumoured that the film might be releasing directly on a major OTT platform. However, co-producers Reliance Entertainment denied such speculations, and on Monday, calling it "official news", trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the film would release in theatres when the time is "appropriate".

"#Xclusiv: #83TheFilm will release in theatres first, as and when the time is appropriate... WON'T release on #OTT platform first... #Clarification #OfficialNews #83TheFilm stars #RanveerSingh as #KapilDev," tweeted Adarsh.