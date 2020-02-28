Javed Akhtar slams Shekhar Kapur: Mr India wasn't your idea. It wasn't your dream

MUMBAI: The controversy surrounding the remake of ‘Mr India’ refuses to die down. Ever since Ali Abbas Zafar announced a trilogy on the film, almost everyone connected to the movie has expressed their disappointment.

Director Shekhar Kapur had stated, 'The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me.The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director's very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created?'

The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me.



The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created? — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 27, 2020

Lashing out at the director, the writer of ‘Mr India’, Javed Akhtar replied, 'Shekhar saheb the story the situations the scenes the characters the dialogue the lyrics even the title none of these were yours. I gave it all to you. Yes you execute it very well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine. It wasn't your idea . It wasn't your dream.'

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had stated that no one had consulted her father Anil Kapoor, who was a part producer of the film. 'My father did have a word with him (Boney Kapoor) actually. we are all still very confused about how it was announced,' the actress had stated. While in an an earlier statement on social media, Sonam had shared, 'A lot of people have been asking me about the Mr. India remake. Honestly, my father didn’t even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It's sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it's a part of his legacy. I should hope they respect for someone's work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office.'

Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan are rumoured to be cast in this venture; however, there has been no official confirmation.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA