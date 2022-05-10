Javed Ali lends his voice for 'Bedhadak' in 'Bal Naren'

Singer Javed Ali has lent his soulful voice for a new song 'Bedhadak', which will be featured in

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 17:00
movie_image: 
Javed Ali

Mumbai:  Singer Javed Ali has lent his soulful voice for a new song 'Bedhadak', which will be featured in

the film 'Bal Naren'.

Deepak Mukut's upcoming film directed by Pawan Nagpal is inspired by PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Javed Ali has requested to support 'Bal Naren' and make it tax free for social awareness .

Sharing about the song, the singer said: "Film Bal Naren is made on a beautiful and most relevant subject. It's an inspirational story. I have given my vocal for the song 'Bedhadak' in the film. I have sung it in a very different way from what I have in my previous songs. I'm hoping that people will love this song and the film as well."

"The song is a determination and grit of a single individual who is set out to make a difference and create that change. It's a motivational song which will keep you high on energy and you will be able to resonate with Bal Naren in the story", he added.

Starring Yagya Bhasin, Bidita Bag, Rajniesh Duggall, Govind Namdev, Vindu Dara Singh and Lokesh Mittal, the film is set to release on October 14.

SOURCE : IANS

Deepak Mukut Pawan Nagpal Narendra Modi Javed Ali Bal Naren Yagya Bhasin Bidita Bag Rajniesh Duggall Govind Namdev Vindu Dara Singh Lokesh Mittal Bedhadak
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 17:00

