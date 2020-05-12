Jawaani Jaaneman resembles my real-life family, reveals Alaya Furniturewala on the latest episode of Filmfare Lockdown Conversations

MUMBAI: Last week, the ultimate destination of all things Bollywood, Filmfare launched their latest video series called Filmfare Lockdown Conversations. Hosted by the editor of Filmfare, B-town influencer Jitesh Pillaai will be seen in a candid conversation with Bollywood’s A-listers, as they open up about life in the confines of their homes. In the latest episode of the show, Jawaani Jaaneman fame Alaya Furniturewala opens up about her family dynamics, her struggles to enter Bollywood, her lockdown routine among many other interesting things.

The episode witnessed the starlet point out the similarities between the family shown in Jawaani Jaaneman and her real family. She commented, “The daughter-father bond in the film is the same with me and my father in real life. What you say in the movie was a very open family where no one’s choices are judged. Everyone has a relaxed attitude and you get to see very much the same at home. This is one of the reasons why I could relate to my character Tia so much because we both share the same morals and ideas about life. That said, I don’t think the movie changed the way I understand my parents. I think I have figured them out by now.”

Bubbling with excitement, the actress also revealed how intertwined her real and reel families are when she realized that once upon a time her mother had been in an acting class with Tabu.

Watch her talk about such interesting anecdotes of her life on Filmfare Lockdown Conversations. New episodes of the video series release every Tuesday and Friday at 5pm across Filmfare’s social media platforms.

