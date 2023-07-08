JAWAN - 1 Month to Go, The Countdown Begins!

MUMBAI: Anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's highly-awaited film 'Jawan' has reached a feverish pitch. The countdown begins as Shah Rukh Khan drops a brand new poster on social media today, ticking down to the grand release on September 7, 2023.

The anticipation surrounding 'Jawan' has been building for months, and this poster serves as the ultimate countdown for the big release. The previous assets have created a ton of buzz and received great love from the audience.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.