Jawan actress Priya Mani buys luxury Mercedes Benz worth Rs 74.20 Lakhs

Now, Priya has added another feather to her hat. The gorgeous Jawan actress is now the proud owner of a swanky new Mercedes-Benz GLC worth a whopping Rs 74. 20 Lakhs.
MUMBAI: Priya Mani needs introduction down South. She is one of the most well known and talented actresses in South cinema. Recently she was seen in the Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan and was hailed for her performance. She never fails to impress her vast fan base with her choice of characters and amazing dance moves.

Now, Priya has added another feather to her hat. The gorgeous Jawan actress is now the proud owner of a swanky new Mercedes-Benz GLC worth a whopping Rs 74. 20 Lakhs. She purchased the car with her husband and mother and even shared the picture.

The SUV boasts larger grille, redesigned headlamps, updated front and rear bumpers, and fresh LED tail lights.

Priya Mani married Mustafa Raj in 2017. The actress once revealed why she is against doing intimate scenes on-screen. She said, “I know that both sides of my family will watch any project when it comes out. They also know that it’s my job, but I don’t want them to cringe. I don’t want them to think, ‘Why is my daughter-in-law doing this even after marriage? Why is somebody else putting their hands on her?’ They will not voice it out, but it’s my personal choice.”

Priya Mani also gained a lot of recognition for her Ott series The Family Man and The Family Man 2. For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

