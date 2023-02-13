Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra reveals if she has ever broken a law, “I am a bit of a vigilante in my head” – Exclusive

Ridhi Dogra is slowly trying to make a mark in Bollywood. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ridhi and played an interesting game of Never Have I Ever with her. Check out her super fun answers below…
After TV and OTT, now Ridhi Dogra is slowly trying to make a mark in Bollywood. She has two big releases lined up this year, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. 

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ridhi and played an interesting game of Never Have I Ever with her. Check out her super fun answers below…

Never Have I Ever Ghosted Someone 

No

Never Have I Ever Had a Crush On A Teacher 

No 

Never Have I Ever Snooped Through Someone’s Phone 

I may have, you know if someone gives me their phone to see some pictures, and by mistake, you see some extra pictures and then you are like please take it. But, intentionally I can’t snoop into anyone’s phone as everyone locks their phones these days. 

Never Have I Ever Broken A Law

I don’t break laws; I am a bit of a vigilante in my head. So, during the lockdown, I had to pay some GST and I was telling my dad why I have to pay, the world is shut down, I don’t have money. I had money, but I didn’t want to pay, and my dad was like you can’t do that, you will be a defaulter. I was like I don’t care about these laws, who has made these laws? But, then my dad got me to my senses and then I paid for it. 

Never Have I Ever Given a Fake Phone Number

I have, to all the courier services that come home and they say that you have to write the number, and I am like I don’t want to give my number, so they say I have to, and then I give the wrong number. I have such guilt about it that I just change one digit. I have guilt that I am lying to him, so I can’t. 

Never Have I Ever Flirted To Just Get Something 

Oh God! I don’t want anything. I work for what I want. Flirt karke kya ho sakta hai, you can get an entry into a bar or maybe go past security or something like that. 

Never Have I Ever Gone On a Blind Date 

No, I haven’t.

Recent Stories
