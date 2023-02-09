Jawan advance bookings: WOW! Shah Rukh Starrer marks TOOFANI start by crushing Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office

MUMBAI: The anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's new film Jawan is at an all-time high. The opportunity to rewatch King Khan on the big screen is much anticipated by fans. Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan did incredible business at the box office, kicking off the year 2023 on a high note for him.

In fact, it exceeded the Rs 1000 crore barrier, making it the biggest hit in Bollywood. It is now projected that Jawan will generate more revenue than Pathaan. Today saw the beginning of the early ticket sales, and based on the buzz, it is clear that Jawan will be a success. It is said to have defeated Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

According to a popular news report, around 1.18 lakh tickets have already been sold for Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan. This number was verified up until today at 3:00. It indicates that Jawan's advance booking revenue has surpassed Rs 4 crore.

According to the report, Jawan's total advance booking revenue has surpassed Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's total advance booking revenue of Rs. 3.39 crore. According to Taran Adarsh's most recent tweet, Jawan has reportedly sold around 1.38 lakh tickets through national chains. This number is valid through Friday at 11.30 p.m.

In fact, it appears that Tsunami exceeds at the box office with Jawan. On September 7, the movie will be released. In the Atlee-directed film Jawan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and other actors appear. Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay make cameo appearances in the high-budget movie. Additionally, Sanjay Dutt is said to have a particular part to play in Jawan.

The Jawan movie's developers yesterday unveiled the trailer. The trailer received more than 23 million views in a 24-hour period. There is little doubt that Jawan is headed toward breaking some box office records. But will it surpass Pathaan's mark? Time will tell.

