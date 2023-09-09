Jawan day 2 collection! Shahrukh Khan starrer action thriller bags good amount on a non holiday

MUMBAI: Movie Jawan which has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over, the movie which is directed by south mass director Atlee has some great talents like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

It is the Jawan fever all over the internet and we can see the fans and audience visiting the cinema halls and expressing their excitement all over the. As we all know the movie has collected record breaking numbers on day one, the movie had collected 65 crores in Hindi and a total of 75 crores in all languages.

ALSO READ – (Jawan: Surprising! Kangana Ranaut calls SRK as ‘Cinema God that India needs’ after film’s Bumper opening; Says ‘Bowing down to you")

Talking about the second day collection the movie is not denying to slow down and it has collected around 53 crores in all languages. Yes you heard, right it was a non holiday on Friday 8th September and the movie has collected 53 crores on that day, taking up the total collection upto 128 crores across all languages.

Indeed these numbers have grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and we look forward to the collection in the weekend.

What are your views on these numbers and how did you like the movie Jawan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ (Wow! Animal teaser to be out on this date)