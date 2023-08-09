Jawan: Hilarious! Ridhi Dogra reacts to the memes on her character, “Lol, No Thanks beta”

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. The film that released yesterday has made headlines for already making over Rs 65 crores at the box office. The film has a vast female cast that includes Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and many others.

Also Read-Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud

Ridhi plays the role of SRK’s adoptive mother Kaveri Amma in Jawan. Many have not been happy with such a young actress being given such an aged role while others have simply started a meme fest on the social media page X. Actress Ridhi has taken the memes quite sportingly and reacted to them.

One netizen wrote, “Love you Kaveri Amma” and the actress replied saying, “Lol. No thanks beta” One wrote, “You are kaveri Amma at age 38.but,I have a doubt about your age.can you clarify?” Ridhi gave a hilarious reply, “I’m 15.”

Check out the memes and Ridhi’s replies here;

Lol. No thanks beta https://t.co/JsVuSjLcKA — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) September 7, 2023

Hahahahaaha stop it guys https://t.co/WJMwEYsWQB — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) September 7, 2023

Also Read-Unimaginable! Jawan box office collection prediction day 1: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film all set to beat Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and his Pathaan on its opening day

Ridhi meanwhile is being praised for her performance in the film. She shared a cute picture of herself on her Insta stories and wrote, “Is it all a dream?!?!”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla