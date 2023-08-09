Jawan: Hilarious! Ridhi Dogra reacts to the memes on her character, “Lol, No Thanks beta”

Ridhi plays the role of SRK’s adoptive mother Kaveri Amma in Jawan. Many have not been happy with such a young actress being given such an aged role while others have simply started a meme fest on the social media page X.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 13:34
movie_image: 
Ridhi

MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. The film that released yesterday has made headlines for already making over Rs 65 crores at the box office. The film has a vast female cast that includes Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and many others.

Also Read-Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud

Ridhi plays the role of SRK’s adoptive mother Kaveri Amma in Jawan. Many have not been happy with such a young actress being given such an aged role while others have simply started a meme fest on the social media page X. Actress Ridhi has taken the memes quite sportingly and reacted to them.

One netizen wrote, “Love you Kaveri Amma” and the actress replied saying, “Lol. No thanks beta” One wrote, “You are kaveri Amma at age 38.but,I have a doubt about your age.can you clarify?” Ridhi gave a hilarious reply, “I’m 15.” 

Check out the memes and Ridhi’s replies here;

Also Read-Unimaginable! Jawan box office collection prediction day 1: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film all set to beat Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and his Pathaan on its opening day

Ridhi meanwhile is being praised for her performance in the film. She shared a cute picture of herself on her Insta stories and wrote, “Is it all a dream?!?!”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan SRK JAWAN Priyamani Sanya Malhotra Movie News TellyChakkar Ridhi Dogra Vijay Sethupathi Sunil Grover Shah Rukh Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 13:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Box office! Jawan shatters all previous box office records, becomes highest opener in Indian cinema beating Pathaan
MUMBAI: It is the Jawan fever all over and the movie is getting a very big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience. The...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Will Mohan be able to save Radha from her death sentence?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has...
Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2 Actor Sanket Chouske roped in for Star Plus’s Imlie post leap!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.Imlie is one of the top...
Trolled! "Airport Hai ya Ramp, what is she wearing?" netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautela for her new dress
MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions with her...
Katha Ankahee: Oh NO! Maya wants to unravel the truth about Katha getting Rs 1 crore in just one night
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan: Upcoming Drama! Neerja leaves the Bagchi house, Didun gets a shocking update!
MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who...
Recent Stories
jawan
Box office! Jawan shatters all previous box office records, becomes highest opener in Indian cinema beating Pathaan
Latest Video
Related Stories
jawan
Box office! Jawan shatters all previous box office records, becomes highest opener in Indian cinema beating Pathaan
Urvashi
Trolled! "Airport Hai ya Ramp, what is she wearing?" netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautela for her new dress
Saachi Bindra
Hottie! Actress Saachi Bindra is too hot to handle in these pictures
Jawan
Jawan: Whoa! This real-life soldier is a part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, quit the Army for THIS reason
Raghav Chadha
Aww! Raghav Chadha spills the beans on meeting Parineeti Chopra for the very first time, “I thank God every single day…”
Girija
Exclusive! “Never in my dreams did I think that I will share screen with Shah Rukh Khan” - Girija Oak