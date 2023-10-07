Jawan Prevue! Shah Rukh Khan seen in a unique avatar in this action packed Prevue

The first glimpses of the movie Jawan and its Prevue is finally out and definitely, it has all the elements required for a complete action entertainer.
movie_image: 
Jawan Prevue! Shah Rukh Khan seen in a unique avatar in this action packed Prevue

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Jawan, which has Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role is indeed one of the big releases of the year. The movie has been the talk of the town for quite a long time now.

The movie, which has South superstar actress Nayanthara in the leading role, also has Vijay Sethupathi along with the special cameo by Deepika Padukone. From past few days, there was a big announcement promised by the team of Red Chillies and Jawan. Today, as promised, the first ever glimpses and Prevue of the movie is finally out and definitely, it has all the elements required for a high octain complete action entertainer.

Talking about the Prevue, it shows King Khan in a completely different avatar. We get to watch glimpses of different looks of the actor in the film and as the Prevue progresses, we get to see the first glimpse of lady superstar Nayanthara, along with the villian of the movie Vijay Sethupathi. We also notice the special appearance of Deepika Padukone.

Also read : Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor opened up about the MMS leak with ex girlfriend Kareena Kapoor: “It destroyed me”

We come across Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra performing some great action sequences. The catchy BGM definitely keeps your interest level up.

The Prevue has set a benchmark, which definitely promises that the movie to be high on acting. We look forward to the official trailer of the movie, as it is already a treat to watch superstar Shah Rukh Khan in such an avatar.

What are your views on the Prevue of the movie Jawan and how excited are you for the upcoming trailer? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Jawan is all set to hit the big screens on 7th September.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

also read : Exclusive! Adipurush actor Krishna Kotian says, “I am looking forward to doing an action film”

