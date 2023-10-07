Jawan Prevue: Shahrukh Khan is in a different Avatar in this action packed prevue

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is indeed one of the big releases of the Year the movie has been the talk of the town for quite long time now.

The movie which has South superstar actress Nayanthara in the leading role also has Vijay Sethupathi along with the special cameo by Deepika Padukone. From past few days there were a big announcement which was promised by the team of Red Chillies and Jawan and today finally as promised the first ever glimpses and the Prevue of the movie is out and a definitely it has all the elements which are required for a high octain complete action entertainer.

Talking about the Prevue of the movie it definitely shows the actor Shahrukh Khan in a complete avatar and we get to see glimpses of different looks of the actor and as the Prevue progresses we get to see the first glimpses of Lady superstar Nayanthara along with the villian of the movie Vijay Sethupathi we also got to see the special appearance of Deepika Padukone.

We also get to see actress like Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra performing some great action sequences, the great BGM and the music definitely keeps your interest level up and definitely gives us goosebumps.

The Prevue has set a benchmark which definitely promises that the movie will be high on acting now and we look forward to see the proper trailer of the movie as it is already a treat to watch the superstar Shahrukh Khan in such avatar.

What are your views on this Prevue of the movie Jawan And how excited are you for the trailer and the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Jawan is all set to hit the big screen on 7th September.

