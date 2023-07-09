Jawan review! A massy entertainer with a never seen before avatar of SRK

MUMBAI: Movie Jawan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by South mass director Atlee has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role along with the beautiful cast of Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and has Deepika Padukone in a special cameo.

It is indeed one of the bog releases of the year and the second release of the actor Shahrukh Khan after the blockbuster Pathaan. Today finally the movie has hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie.

The story begins with the central character which is played by the superstar Shahrukh Khan and his character has a certain mission to be done, what is this mission and how is this mission connected to his past, something shown in the movie.

The direction given by Atlee is brilliant, every frame looks lavish and the camera work of the movie is amazing, also the location covered in the movie are beautiful and the actions are top notch. On the other hand the screenplay of the movie is very fast and there is no single moment where you will feel bored.

Talking about the performance, it is out and out Shahrukh Khan show, the actor has carried the entire movie on his shoulder and there is a big twist that will keep you hooked and booked till the last seat. Special mention to every look which is maintained by the actor Shahrukh Khan and indeed you will see the actor in a never seen before avatar. Also we can call it one of the best performances of the superstar. On the other hand, actress Nayanthara is very promising for Hindi audience she has some major action sequences. The villain of the movie Vijay Sethupathi has a very interesting character and the actor has once again proved his versatility with his craft. Deepika Padukone is looking supremely beautiful in a special appearance, on the other hand Eijaz Khan, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover shares a decent amount of screen space but they could have been used more. Talking about the action ladies of the actor Shahrukh Khan Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan and Girija Oak were beautiful on their part.

Definitely the positive point of the movie has to be the superstar Shahrukh Khan, this movie is a complete treat for all the fans of the superstar and as we have mentioned eelier it is an never seen before side of the actor. The action sequences are the USP of the movie, especially the bike chase and the hand to hand fight done by the superstar are a treat to watch. As we know Atlee is a mass director and there are many dialogues and scenes in the movie which will definitely force you to clap and whistle. Also there are many hidden messages which are shown in the movie which that very important for the today's society which you will relate to. Also the BGM and the music especially the Jawan title track is very catchy and it definitely enhances your movie viewing experience whenever that particular BGM comes. There are a few surprises along with the twist and turns which will definitely make your jaw drop.

Also read – (Wow! Let us introduce you to the cast of upcoming film Jawan, along with their real-life families )

Apart from the positive points of the movie has few minus points too, the songs are not catchy enough when you are in the flow of the movie and they look a little forceful. On the other hand while you are watching the movie there are few scenes and the concepts which will remind you of many other Bollywood movies. All the fans of Eijaz Khan, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra will not be able to see more of them in the movie.

Well having said all these points no doubt movie Jawan is out and out massy entertainer which is presenting superstar Shahrukh Khan in a never seen before avatar and it is the perfect treat for all the SRK fans.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 3.5/5 for Jawan.

What are your views on the movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “It was Raj Kundra who was pushing me to do this movie” - Shilpa Shetty on her movie Sukhee)