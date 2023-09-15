Jawan: Shocking! Atlee discloses fascinating details on Deepika Padukone’s role in Shah Rukh Khan’s film

MUMBAI: One can only think of Deepika Padukone as Aishwarya Rathore because she was the soul of Jawan. While they were filming for Besharam Rang in Pathaan, Deepika made this special appearance the most important element of the movie, and there were instances when Shah Rukh Khan was hesitant to even ask Deepika to play the role.

However, when Atlee Kumar requested that she make the special appearance, she immediately said yes out of affection for Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, in an exclusive email exchange with us today concerning Deepika Padukone's part in Jawan, Atlee revealed a discovery that you simply cannot miss.

Altee said, "On the first day of the set, Deepika walked in a white saree and was in no make-up, and I have never seen any heroine ever come on the set like this. Through this interview, once again, I would like to thank Deepika for saying yes to the film."

As Vikram and Aishwarya, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika nailed it, and fans can't quit gushing about their sizzling chemistry. Shah Rukh Khan praised Deepika at the Jawan success ceremony and referred to her as a "large size actor," adding that only little performers fit small roles.

On the day of Jawan's success celebration, Deepika Padukone shared her heart and said she performed Jawan just for Shah Rukh Khan's love. Deepika did not receive any compensation for Jawan.

