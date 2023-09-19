Jawan: Shocking! Ridhi Dogra says No Phones were allowed on the Shah Rukh Khan’s film set; Says ‘Well I was speechless or dumbfounded’

MUMBAI : Atlee's film Jawan has started an impressive beginning at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi star in the movie, which has received positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. Everyone has praised the cast's acting in the movie.

Ridhi Dogra, who portrayed Kaveri Amma in the movie, shared a lengthy message on her Instagram on Saturday in which she discussed how this part was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her. She praised Shah Rukh Khan for his passion for his profession and commitment. Additionally, Ridhi stated mobile phones were not permitted on Jawan sets.

Ridhi Dogra uploaded a video showing her changing into Kaveri from her Jawan character. She added a lengthy caption for the post, saying, "#longpostwarning ‘THIS FILM IS A BLOCKBUSTER !’ Is what I said every time I was on the sets of Jawan. You all are celebrating the film as a festival which makes me want to celebrate too with this loooong post. #towhomsoeveritmayconcern. I’m grateful beyond words for everyone acknowledging my bit in the film. It gives courage to an artist to keep taking risks and I thank you for that deeply. I am a feeling’s person. And I was feeling A LOT. As a person. As an actor. As a fan. All jumbled up. As an actor, I thought ‘Wow, it’s an Atlee film and I’m playing Old and that too to Shah Rukh! AM I MAD?!’And I decided to do it. For the Kick of it. To get uncomfortable. To stay Mad."

She continued by saying that as a film student, Jawan was a "dream come true" for her and that it was both a test and a good opportunity for her. She continued by saying that she always felt like a kid in a candy store while she was on set. During the filming of Jawan, she had the opportunity to see and learn a lot.

Shah Rukh Khan's effort and commitment to the big picture, she added, are simply admirable. She wrote, "Lastly, As a Fan! Well I was speechless or dumbfounded. And the old age prosthetics didn’t help my swag AT ALL. But to see Shah Rukh on set. His dedication. His patience. His focus. His commitment to the larger picture was just such a Privilege. I know i got a Lifelong answer to ‘who’s your favorite costar’ !!!"

The cast of the movie also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak, and others in addition to Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Ridhi Dogra. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone both make notable cameos in Jawan.

Red Chillies Entertainment's Jawan is a production with Atlee as the director, Gauri Khan as the producer, and Gaurav Verma as a co-producer. On September 7, 2023, the movie opened in theaters all around the world.

