Jawan: Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan Starrer will not be released in Bangladesh due to THIS reason; Read on to know more

A few media sources said that only a select few Indian movies could be released in Bangladesh after receiving approval from the nation's censor board. Additionally, the movies that passed censorship had a later domestic release date than their official debut.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 18:41
movie_image: 
Jawan

MUMBAI: Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, received a rousing reception when it debuted in India, but Bangladesh failed to accept the movie. Jawan was supposed to have a simultaneous release with its global premiere on September 7 but was unable to because the Bangladeshi censor board had not approved it for release by popular reports.

Also read: What! Jawan becomes the 7th film which enters the 100 crore club in one day

A few media sources said that only a select few Indian movies could be released in Bangladesh after receiving approval from the nation's censor board. Additionally, the movies that passed censorship had a later domestic release date than their official debut. Pathaan, the preceding film starring Shah Rukh Khan and the Republic Day mega-release, opened in theaters in Bangladesh on May 20, 2023.

Jawan, on the other hand, was planned to be the first Indian movie to be released in the neighboring nation of Bangladesh on the same day as its global premiere. Jawan will premiere in Bangladesh on the same day as it does elsewhere in the world, according one of the popular portal.

Delwar Jahan Jhantu, a Bangladeshi director, expressed concern about possible riots in his nation due to the unexpected delay in the film's release. Shah Rukh Khan promised his Bangladeshi followers that Jawan would be released concurrently when the Pathaan release was delayed in their country. It will be interesting to watch if the actor-producer steps ahead to settle the release issue, despite this obstacle.

Delwar Jahan Jhantu, a filmmaker, has publicly voiced his objection to and displeasure with Hindi cinema's entrance to Bangladeshi markets. He openly questioned if it was fair to allow two films to get a release date during the same week while imposing restrictions on others, according to a report by popular news portal. "If the ministry somehow permits it, we will take to the streets," he was reported as saying by the outlet. Protesting is the only option. Regarding Jawan's release in Bangladesh, there is currently ambiguity.

Also read: What! Jawan becomes the 7th film which enters the 100 crore club in one day

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- DNA

Nayanthara Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan NAYANTHARA MOVIES JAWAN Atlee NAYANTHARA NET WORTH Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 18:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
TV artists emphasize the importance of education this International Literacy Day!
MUMBAI: International Literacy Day is observed globally on September 8th every year to raise awareness about literacy's...
Actor Anuj Sullere makes his television debut with 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, a pioneer in bringing audiences engaging and progressive content, is all set to...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the befitting reply of Abhishek Malhan to Jiya Shankar as she takes the credit of being seen on Times Square
MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were two most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.Their...
Kya Baat Hai! Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill to be seen together on "This"show
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan...
Exclusive! “You can’t compare Balaji Telefilms It's like one of the best banners on TV”, Ali Khan AKA Vikram of Barsatein talks about on working with Balaji Telefilms and his character and more!
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new...
Jawan: Surprising! Kangana Ranaut calls SRK as ‘Cinema God that India needs’ after film’s Bumper opening; Says ‘Bowing down to you"
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has claimed 2023 with his outstanding performances in Pathaan and, most recently released Jawan...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Jawan: Surprising! Kangana Ranaut calls SRK as ‘Cinema God that India needs’ after film’s Bumper opening; Says ‘Bowing down to you"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Jawan: Surprising! Kangana Ranaut calls SRK as ‘Cinema God that India needs’ after film’s Bumper opening; Says ‘Bowing down to you"
Ayushmann Khurrana
Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 14: Oh No! Ayushmann Khurrana’s film earns only 1 crore amid Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan craze
Joe
What! Joe Jonas was 'unsupportive' to wife Sophie Turner, reports reveal
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan’s many Fan Clubs; check out the Real ‘Jawans’ behind the star
NAYANTHARA
Wow! These dazzling pictures of Nayanthara with girl gang during the screening of Jawan is pure goals, take a look
JAWAN
What! Jawan becomes the 7th film which enters the 100 crore club in one day