Jawan: Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan Starrer will not be released in Bangladesh due to THIS reason; Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, received a rousing reception when it debuted in India, but Bangladesh failed to accept the movie. Jawan was supposed to have a simultaneous release with its global premiere on September 7 but was unable to because the Bangladeshi censor board had not approved it for release by popular reports.

A few media sources said that only a select few Indian movies could be released in Bangladesh after receiving approval from the nation's censor board. Additionally, the movies that passed censorship had a later domestic release date than their official debut. Pathaan, the preceding film starring Shah Rukh Khan and the Republic Day mega-release, opened in theaters in Bangladesh on May 20, 2023.

Jawan, on the other hand, was planned to be the first Indian movie to be released in the neighboring nation of Bangladesh on the same day as its global premiere. Jawan will premiere in Bangladesh on the same day as it does elsewhere in the world, according one of the popular portal.

Delwar Jahan Jhantu, a Bangladeshi director, expressed concern about possible riots in his nation due to the unexpected delay in the film's release. Shah Rukh Khan promised his Bangladeshi followers that Jawan would be released concurrently when the Pathaan release was delayed in their country. It will be interesting to watch if the actor-producer steps ahead to settle the release issue, despite this obstacle.

Delwar Jahan Jhantu, a filmmaker, has publicly voiced his objection to and displeasure with Hindi cinema's entrance to Bangladeshi markets. He openly questioned if it was fair to allow two films to get a release date during the same week while imposing restrictions on others, according to a report by popular news portal. "If the ministry somehow permits it, we will take to the streets," he was reported as saying by the outlet. Protesting is the only option. Regarding Jawan's release in Bangladesh, there is currently ambiguity.

