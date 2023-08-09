Jawan: Surprising! Kangana Ranaut calls SRK as ‘Cinema God that India needs’ after film’s Bumper opening; Says ‘Bowing down to you"

Kangana Ranaut praised the actor and labelled him a "cinema God" as SRK's fans rejoiced over his most recent action film. Thursday night, Kangana posted a picture of Jawan along with a lengthy caption to her Instagram account.
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has claimed 2023 with his outstanding performances in Pathaan and, most recently released Jawan. Kangana Ranaut praised the actor and labeled him a "cinema God" as SRK's fans rejoiced over his most recent action film. Thursday night, Kangana posted a picture of Jawan along with a lengthy caption to her Instagram account.

Shah Rukh Khan has reinvented himself from the ultimate lover boy of the 1990s as a massy superstar in his late 50s, according to Kangana Ranaut, who commended his dedication and hard work.

Kangana wrote, "From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade-long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience in his late forties to mid-fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass superhero at the age of 60 (almost) Is nothing short of super heroic even in real life. I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all those artists who enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish. SRK is the cinema God that India needs not just for hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well."

Kangna further added, "Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility King Khan."

The action thriller directed by Atlee smashed the all-time record for advance bookings by a Bollywood film, and it now hopes to repeat that achievement with its opening day takings. Shah Rukh Khan wants to beat his own record, which he set with Pathaan less than eight months ago if the morning show footfalls are any indicator of the current situation.

Before any of the shows on day one even started, Jawan amassed advance receipts of Rs 40 crore. Utilizing the Janmashtami holiday, the morning performances got off to a strong start, while the afternoon shows performed even better. Trade analysts predict that the Hindi version of Jawan alone could earn Rs 65 crore on Thursday, far more than Pathaan's previous high of Rs 55 crore. Deepika Padukone makes a brief cameo appearance in the movie Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

