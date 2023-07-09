Jawan: Unexpected! A 90-second trailer for the Salman Khan film Tiger 3 will play during the Shah Rukh Khan-starring film?

MUMBAI: Everyone is raving about the movie Jawan. For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee worked together. He plays the role of a father and son in Jawan. Along with Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, and Vijay Sethupathi, the superstar is collaborating with a strong cast from South India. For Shah Rukh Khan, this is a first in many ways.

Since Atlee, Nayanthara, and Anirudh Ravichander have a significant following in South India, this region is also quite enthusiastic about Jawan. Salman Khan supporters now have something from Jawan to look forward to. A 90-second trailer for the Salman Khan movie Tiger 3 appears to be scheduled for the movie's intermission.

It has been reported by a trade expert that Yash Raj Films may show a 90-second teaser for Tiger 3 at the intermission. Tiger 3 is the major Bollywood action film after Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan makes an extensive appearance as Pathaan in the film. A jailbreak sequence that was filmed in Madh Island cost Aditya Chopra over Rs 40 crores. In fact, a sneak peek at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was also shared during Pathaan's intermission.

Take A Look:-

#Tiger3 teaser is expected to be launched tomorrow. The teaser of Tiger 3 is also expected to hit the theaters along with #Jawan movie.#ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/hsXTYIwb1j — FS - Film Syndicate (@Filmy_Syndicate) September 6, 2023

In fact, trade analyst Atul Mohan had also shared the tweet, but it appears that he has now removed it. This may greatly benefit both movies. Even smaller towns and cities have had theaters reopened by Jawan.

From the very beginning, Salman Khan has been gushing over Jawan. Indeed, some people questioned whether he grew bald to advertise the movie. Salman Khan is very devoted to Shah Rukh Khan and does not need to take on a particular appearance to support his initiative, according to Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's presence at the Gadar 2 triumph party has made Bollywood appear more cohesive than ever.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Bollywoodlife