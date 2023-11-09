Jawan: WOW! Bhutanese Actor Sangay Tsheltrim praises Shah Rukh Khan and thanked him for accepting the role; says ‘for his age, he is very good with it’

MUMBAI: The success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, in which he has a prominent role, is being celebrated by Bhutanese actor Sangay Tsheltrim. Sangay makes an appearance in the movie to resolve a crucial story point after making an appearance in the train hostage scene.

Sangay revealed in a recent interview that he was asked for a part in the movie by Mukesh Chhabra's casting agency, but he initially turned it down due to scheduling conflicts. Sangay, on the other hand, hopped on board as soon as an assistant director called him and explained his job.

Speaking about the action sequences in the movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, the actor said that the Jawan star has a lot of experience and "for his age, he is very good with it." He also mentions his admiration for SRK's acting. When asked about his first encounter with Shah Rukh, Sangay recalled that the actor immediately gave him a hug and shook his hand. Sangay was also thanked for accepting the position. According to Sangay, "really touched my heart."

He recalled how Vijay Sethupathi would make suggestions for SRK's act, and SRK would gladly adopt them, saying that SRK was a good learner on set. He continued, Shah Rukh has the best quality of teach others what he knows best while also being a quick learner who is always willing to pick up knowledge from others who are more knowledgeable than him in a certain profession.

In the meantime, Jawan has set a record for the highest opening weekend in India. The film, which was directed by Atlee, earned Rs 75 crore on its opening day and looks to be unstoppable at the box office for the next few days.

