Jawan: WOW! Bhutanese Actor Sangay Tsheltrim praises Shah Rukh Khan and thanked him for accepting the role; says ‘for his age, he is very good with it’

Sangay revealed in a recent interview that he was asked for a part in the movie by Mukesh Chhabra's casting agency, but he initially turned it down due to scheduling conflicts. Sangay, on the other hand, hopped on board as soon as an assistant director called him and explained his job.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 03:00
movie_image: 
Sangay

MUMBAI: The success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, in which he has a prominent role, is being celebrated by Bhutanese actor Sangay Tsheltrim. Sangay makes an appearance in the movie to resolve a crucial story point after making an appearance in the train hostage scene.

Sangay revealed in a recent interview that he was asked for a part in the movie by Mukesh Chhabra's casting agency, but he initially turned it down due to scheduling conflicts. Sangay, on the other hand, hopped on board as soon as an assistant director called him and explained his job.

Also read: Wow! Maniesh Paul recalls the time Shah Rukh Khan took a stand for him while he was sidelined at a live show

Speaking about the action sequences in the movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, the actor said that the Jawan star has a lot of experience and "for his age, he is very good with it." He also mentions his admiration for SRK's acting. When asked about his first encounter with Shah Rukh, Sangay recalled that the actor immediately gave him a hug and shook his hand. Sangay was also thanked for accepting the position. According to Sangay, "really touched my heart."

He recalled how Vijay Sethupathi would make suggestions for SRK's act, and SRK would gladly adopt them, saying that SRK was a good learner on set. He continued, Shah Rukh has the best quality of teach others what he knows best while also being a quick learner who is always willing to pick up knowledge from others who are more knowledgeable than him in a certain profession.

In the meantime, Jawan has set a record for the highest opening weekend in India. The film, which was directed by Atlee, earned Rs 75 crore on its opening day and looks to be unstoppable at the box office for the next few days.

Also read: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's body double for 17 years, Prashant Walde reveals how the star's double role was managed in the film

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Indian Express

Nayanthara Shah Rukh Khan NAYANTHARA MOVIES JAWAN Atlee NAYANTHARA NET WORTH Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 03:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
MUMBAI:  Veteran actor Saira Banu, who recently made her Instagram debut, often shares anecdotes and throwback pictures...
What! Divyanka Tripathi almost adopted a baby before Vivek Dahiya came into her life, deets inside
MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are telly town’s ‘power couple’. Every photo of the duo is full of PDA and...
Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Said Ali Khan after losing National Award to him
MUMBAI: Since Jawan is released, it makes sense to revisit the one film on which nearly everyone is agreed upon -- that...
Wow! Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureishi reveals details about Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam's home studio
MUMBAI: Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, released in theaters yesterday, and the movie...
Woah! Sunny Deol feels shy when asked about hugging Amrita Singh, this is what he has to say
MUMBAI:  As Gadar 2 nears the end of its run, actor Sunny Deol‘s victory lap for its success is also reaching its...
Jawan: WOW! Bhutanese Actor Sangay Tsheltrim praises Shah Rukh Khan and thanked him for accepting the role; says ‘for his age, he is very good with it’
MUMBAI: The success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, in which he has a prominent role, is being celebrated by Bhutanese actor...
Recent Stories
SAIRA BANU
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
SAIRA BANU
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
SHAH RUKH KHAN
Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Said Ali Khan after losing National Award to him
Aaliyah
Wow! Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureishi reveals details about Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam's home studio
SUNNY DEOL
Woah! Sunny Deol feels shy when asked about hugging Amrita Singh, this is what he has to say
Vicky Kaushal
Must Read: Vicky Kaushal’s respond to his family pressurising him and Katrina Kaif for ‘good news’; Says ‘Koi bhi nahi’
Raghav
Amazing! Raghav Chadha opens up on his first meeting with Parineeti Chopra; Says ‘I thank god every single day for giving her to me’