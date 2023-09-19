Jawan: Wow! Sanya Malhotra shares an inside scoop of Jawan Girls' WhatsApp Group ‘Good to Go Chief’ and Epic SRK Gatecrash moment; Says ‘‘We went in an auto’

MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra's interview to mark the historic success of her most recent film, Jawan. She is amusingly interrupted by her buzzing cell phone. Sanya reveals that these are WhatsApp texts and says that they have been "nonstop". Not only did she receive congratulations from industry insiders, but also from her own co-stars in the Shah Rukh Khan movie, who came together and established a group with the cheeky moniker Good to Go Chief!

Jawan, directed by Atlee, made his dazzling Bollywood debut on September 7 and received a phenomenal response both domestically and abroad. The big-budget actioner is on track to become the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time, according to Sanya. She also claims that the reception has been simply phenomenal.

Sanya says, “All the girls have a WhatsApp group which we have named ‘Good to Go Chief’ and all of us are writing the same thing– we are overwhelmed!”

Along with Priyamani, Girija Oak, and newbies Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi, the actor portrayed Dr. Eeram, a member of Shah Rukh Khan's gang who was allegedly inspired by the life of Dr. Kafeel Khan.

She mentioned, “We are updating each other all the time, the group is buzzing 24×7. Me, Sanjeeta, Lehar, Aaliyah, Priyamani, Girija, Ashlesha Thakur, we are always in touch. We tell each other, ‘I am going to post this video now, that picture no.’ I did a QnA recently and people were asking me about Sanjeeta, Aaliyah, that I should pass their numbers to them! I feel so happy, because it is their first film. I am so close to these girls, our emotions are intertwined.”

According to Sanya, how she felt after the release of Jawan was quite similar to how she felt after the release of her debut feature film Dangal. She said, “When Dangal came out, I was so new, it was really overwhelming. My mind was not able to process it but now I am going to complete seven years and now I am able to fully process, be able to enjoy this feeling of being a part of a film as massive as Jawan.”

Working with her idol Shah Rukh was a dream come true for Sanya, who launched her career with the Aamir Khan-starring film. However, she had to keep it a secret. Sanya claims that she had to "keep this a secret" for two years and withheld Jawan's existence even from some of her closest friends.

She further added, “So many films came and at every promotion, I used to be asked, ‘So how did you feel to be a part of Jawan?’ I used to give such horrible answers! I was dying to share this information– which I hadn’t even shared with a lot of my friends. Right before I was supposed to kickstart my Kathal promotions, I vividly remember on a Sunday when my manager called me, saying that we need to post the release date and changed motion poster of Jawan! I was like, ‘Are you sure I need to post it?!’ I started jumping!”

Sanya finds the experience of working with Shah Rukh in Jawan to be particularly bizarre because she previously "gatecrashed" his press conference. Shah Rukh Khan once attended an event at a hotel in the city, according to Sanya's roommate, who had worked for a magazine.

“So all of us got ready, got in an auto, and left to see him! We were basically gatecrashers and sat in the audience! My friend asked him a question and he said, ‘Good question!’ We got so excited! When he was leaving the room, we all looked at each other and said, ‘He smells so good!’ He still does by the way. When they got to know that I was a part of Jawan, they were so thrilled–that’s another WhatsApp group!” she stated.

