Jawan: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's film will Surpass Gadar 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pathaan's box office collection?

It is one of those movies that can succeed at the box office without the help of critics. The overwhelming audience response will undoubtedly aid the biggie in posting a staggering total, and there is a good likelihood that it could surpass the top three Hindi weekends of all time.
Jawan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan already had BLOCKBUSTER written all over the verdict before it even came out. Yes, it is one of those movies that can succeed at the box office without the help of critics. However, the overwhelming audience response will undoubtedly aid the biggie in posting a staggering total, and there is a good likelihood that it could surpass the top three Hindi weekends of all time.

Also read: What! Jawan becomes the 7th film which enters the 100 crore club in one day

In his most recent action film, SRK works for the first time with director Atlee as well as Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Nearly everyone in the audience is giving this fusion of artists from various Indian film sectors a big thumbs up. That comes as a huge surprise considering that only a select group of viewers frequently enjoys mass entertainers.

Jawan, which was released yesterday, broke every record for an opening day, with the Hindi version alone bringing in 65.50 crores. After such a successful opening, the movie is predicted to earn 40–45 crores today, with a rise of up to 65 crores or more predicted for tomorrow. As a result of this pattern, a score of 170 crores is anticipated in the first three days, making it the highest-grossing Hindi picture ever in terms of its first three days at the box office.

Here are the best three 3-day Hindi weekends ever, which Jawan hopes to surpass:

Pathaan: 161 crores

Chapter 2 of KGF: 143.64 crores

Gadar 2: 134.88 crores

Will Jawan easily surpass Gadar 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pathaan to set the biggest three-day opening weekend box office record for a Hindi movie?

Also read: What! Jawan becomes the 7th film which enters the 100 crore club in one day

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Indian Express

 

