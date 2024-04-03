Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini took brutal digs at Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma for Sholay remake, here's how

MUMBAI: Jaya Bachchan is one powerful woman who never thinks twice before calling a spade a spade. Be it walking out of film screenings and not finding them worthy of her time to calling son Abhishek Bachchan’s film Happy New Year a nonsensical film, she has been there and said it all. In fact, once, she did not spare even her husband Amitabh Bachchan, who committed the crime of remaking Sholay with Ram Gopal Varma.

For those who do not know, Big B starred as Gabbar in Sholay’s remake, which was directed by RGV and called Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen, and others. Once upon a time, Jaya Ji decided to take potshots of a film that had not even been released at the time.

And guess who was the veteran star’s partner in crime? None other than Dream Girl Hema Malini herself. Karan Johar, once in a conversation with the two leading ladies of Sholay during Koffee With Karan, asked them about their feelings on the film being remade. Jaya Bachchan immediately quipped, “Why are you asking me this question? I am already in trouble with Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan because of that.”

Karan was very intrigued to know the story behind this tiff, and he prodded Jaya Ji further, “Did you say something you shouldn’t have?”

Jaya Bachchan did not mince her words and said, “I was coming out of the parliament, and the press asked me; I said no, it should not be made.” Pointing towards the OG Basanti Hema Malini, Jaya ji said, “So did she.”

Hema Ji agreed to the conversation and said, “I said the same thing. It can be seen again and again but should not be made again. But I am sure he must be making it in some other or different style.” Jaya Bachchan, still displeased at the thought, continued, “Then he should call it Ramgopal Varma Ka Sholay.”

It was then that Karan Johar informed the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress that he was doing the same thing, and Jaya Bachchan sighed a breath of relief, saying, “I hope so!”

However, Karan Johar was too engrossed in this surprise cancellation of the film by the two veterans and further asked, “You’ll see another Basanti, and you’ll see another Radha.”

It was then that the two actresses decided to troll the film that was in the making and said, “Probably, these two characters should not be there in the film.” However, Hema Malini then cut the filmmaker some slack and said, “I would love to see it, though.” But Jaya Bachchan’s helpless reaction won the discussion as she quipped, “I will ‘HAVE’ to see it. There’s no choice!”

While the two ladies laughed it off, even audiences laughed the film off. It tanked at the box office, but history remembers this disaster and RGV’s sin for remaking and ruining a classic!

