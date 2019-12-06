News

Jaya Bachchan expresses frustration over Hyderabad rape case

MUMBAI: The Hyderabad rape case has enraged every citizen of India. Right from the poor to politicians and from the middle class to celebrities, everyone was shocked to hear about it. This morning, the four accused, Mohammed Arif (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20), and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) were taken to the scene of the crime to recreate what had happened. The suspects were shot when they tried to steal the officers' guns and escape.

The action was instantly taken in self-defense. However, this news has brought relief to every citizen of India.

Jaya Bachchan who is an MP was asked about her reaction to hearing the news. The actress and politician said, 'Der aaye, durust aaye'.

Expressing her anger Jaya said, 'I think these people need to be shamed in front of the entire country. People who have not done their jobs properly. These kinds of people should be brought out in public and lynched.'

This is the first time the public is supporting Jaya.

