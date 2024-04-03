Jaya Bachchan NOT BOTHERED by the memes made about her; Says ‘They are bitter people’

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda talked about social media trolling with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan in the most recent edition of her podcast, What The Hell Navya. According to Jaya Bachchan, she isn't bothered by the memes produced about her because those who troll others are bitter. According to Shweta, celebrities ought to speak out against cancel culture.

Jaya Bachchan said, “Those people don’t have an identity, they are bitter people. If you have courage, comment on actual issues and show your faces.” Jaya added that she “doesn’t care” about the memes made about her and asked, “What kind of pleasure are you getting by mimicking anyone badly?”

Shweta Bachchan said that celebrities should not be afraid to call out people. She said, “Turn around and say, ‘Don’t follow me if you have a problem.’ Give it back, if you keep quiet and just allow things, people will say, ‘We can say whatever we like to this famous person and they have nothing to say back.’ No one is reacting authentically anymore because you’re so worried about getting trolled. You can’t say this, you can’t say that…”

Shweta said, “It was quite simple in our time. I am not saying there weren’t the wrong kinds of labelling being done, but it was far easier to be yourself. Today, nobody wants to be cancelled.” She added, “If a celebrity is trolled or cancelled, they will give an apology and reverse their original quote or opinion. That’s just perpetuating. You’re not even open to a discussion.”

For those who don't know, Navya Nanda launched her podcast, "What The Hell Navya," on YouTube in 2002. She discusses the problems women in society face in her podcast with mom Shweta and grandma Jaya Bachchan. You may watch the episodes on Navya's YouTube channel. Bumble India provided support for the podcast, which was produced by IVM Podcasts.

