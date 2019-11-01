Jaya Bhattacharya to join Kriti Sanon’s movie Mimi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.



Jaya Bhattacharya, who has floored the audience by her performances in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, has bagged quite an interesting project.



Jaya will be seen in Maddock Films' upcoming movie Mimi, which will also have actress Kriti Sanon as the lead.



The movie revolves around a young surrogate mother played by Kriti.



The project also stars critically acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi.



A source close to the movie informed us that Jaya will have an interesting and pivotal role to portray.



The project will be directed by Laxman Utekar and written by Laxman Utekar and Rohan Shankar.



We couldn’t connect with the actress for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.