Jaya Prada recounts how Big B shot an entire song with a bleeding hand

Veteran actress and politician Jaya Prada recalled how megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in spite of being injured, completed the shooting for a song from the 1984 film 'Sharaabi'. She added how Big B helped her during the shoot and played ghungroo on his hand despite the injured.
MUMBAI :Veteran actress and politician Jaya Prada recalled how megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in spite of being injured, completed the shooting for a song from the 1984 film 'Sharaabi'. She added how Big B helped her during the shoot and played ghungroo on his hand despite the injured.

She said: "I remember right before we shot for this 'Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re' song, Amit ji happened to injure his hand during Diwali. In a part of the song, he was playing ghungroo (ankle bells), but because he was in pain and already injured, he used to end up bleeding every time he shot for the scene. Regardless, by keeping his hand in the ice box back and forth, he finished shooting the scene. His commitment and focus are an example for every artist to learn from. I have learned so much from him."

Jaya is known for working in Telugu and Hindi cinema. She has worked in a number of films including 'Sargam', 'Ooriki Monagadu ', 'Kaamchor', 'Kaviratna Kalidasa', 'Sagara Sangamam', 'Tohfa', 'Sharaabi', 'Maqsad', 'Sanjog', 'Aakhree Raasta', 'Aaj Ka Arjun', and many more.

She came as a celebrity guest for 'Celebrating 50 years of Jaya Prada' special episode on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs', judged by Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Anu Malik.

During the show, she also revealed how she has shot more than 25 films with veteran actor Jeetendra who used to help her learn the dialogue.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs' Aairs on Zee TV.


SOURCE-IANS

