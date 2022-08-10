“Jeans ko to Saans Lene Do,” say netiens as they troll Akanksha Sharma on her outfit

MUMBAI: Actress Akanksha Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her contribution across languages.

She is indeed one of the major head turns coming from the acting industry who is known not only for her acting but also for her fashion and fitness.

No doubt she is one such name coming from the acting industry who is unknown for her sizzling looks and the fans always look forward to the latest posts of her.

Having said that, this latest video of actress Akanksha Sharma is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was clicked around the city.

No doubt the actress is looking supremely hot in her outfit as she was clicked around the city in this latest public appearance.

The fans are not keeping calm and are showering all the love on the actress. However, there are some people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Check out the comments below.

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that the dress is very tight and the people are commenting that she should let the jeans breathe.

Also many people are comparing the actress to Disha Patani and saying that she is looking like another version of her.

