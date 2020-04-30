News

Jeetendra: My friendship with Rishi always stood the test of time

30 Apr 2020 05:14 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actors Jeetendra and Rishi Kapoor worked together in films such as " Ghar ki Izzat" , " Badalte Rishtey" and "Khazana". On Thursday, hearing about Rishi's death, the 78-year-old Jeetendra said he had no words to express his grief.

"Don't have words right now to express the shock and intensity of emotion in my heart at this point! I've lost a friend, more a brother to me! Even though we met less frequently in the last few years, our friendship has always stood the test of time," he said.

Jeetendra also shared that Rishi Kapoor will always stay alive in the hearts of people.

"An everlasting connection that went far beyond the professional equation we shared as actors from the same fraternity! It's very unfortunate that owing to the times I won't be able to pay my last respects to his family in person. Nevertheless, the moments we all shared together shall live on forever in our hearts," he observed.

Jeetendra's condolence message for Rishi Kapoor has been posted by the former's son Tusshar Kapoor on social media.

