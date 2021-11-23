Jersey trailer out: Shahid Kapoor promises an engaging personal and professional story of a cricketer

MUMBAI: Starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur movie Jersey has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Indeed the Hype of the movie was at different level after the success of Shahid Kapoor's last movie Kabir Singh. Today finally the trailer of the movie Jersey is out and surely it has all the elements which will keep the audience hooked.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with the very simple note addressing the financial problem of former cricketer played by Shahid Kapoor who is trying really very hard to prove himself in front of his son, and as the trailer progresses we see he is trying really hard to win back his respect in the eyes of his son and his wife. Indeed this is going to be an amazing journey of the rise of a cricketer and his downfall who is fighting back once again.

Expectation from the movie

Indeed from what we have seen in the movie Kabir Singh the fans are eagerly waiting for this movie and they are expecting a lot from the actor, and from the trailer we can say that the actor surely knows what the fans want and he is looking very promising in this movie. No doubt it will be a treat to watch Actor Shahid Kapoor as the cricketer, also the engaging story line is something we can expect from the movie. We are also going to witness amazing bond between father and son which is going to be one of the major points of the movie. The movie is sealed with a beautiful message which will surely touch the heart of the fans. We can also see the glimpses of some amazing music and BGM and we can expect the same from the movie. No doubt it will be a treat to watch the chemistry between actor Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. We are going to see actor Pankaj Kapur along with Shahid Kapoor once again.

The cast of the movie

The movie will also have Rohit Kamra and Sharad Kelkar along with Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri the movie is a remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The film is produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Jersey do let us know in the comments section below.

