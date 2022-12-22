Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s track fails to impress; netizens say, “They are looking so absurd in this song”

MUMBAI : After the teaser and the track Besharam Rang, now the makers of Pathaan have released the second song of the film titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Besharam Rang had failed to impress the audiences, and it was expected that maybe Jhoome Jo Pathaan would turn out to be good. But, this new track is receiving a mixed response.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan is composed and sung by Vishal and Sheykhar along with the vocals of Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar. The choreography of the track is done by Bosco-Caesar.



Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone fans are loving the track, but other netizens aren’t impressed. A netizen tweeted, “Lord Sidharth Anand and choreographer tried to destroy All the chemistry between SRK-Deepika in every manner Again they are looking so absurd in this song.” Check out the tweets below…

Did you like Jhoome Jo Pathaan? Let us know in the comments below…



Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The movie, which also stars John Abraham, is slated to release on 25th January 2023. The film will mark SRK’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of four years, and it’s an important film for the superstar as his past few films had failed to make a mark at the box office.

Apart from Pathaan, SRK will be having two more releases next year; Jawan and Dunki. The former is slated to release in June next year, and the latter will hit the big screens on Christmas 2023.

