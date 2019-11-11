Jiah Khan’s death: Sooraj Pancholi says how it affected his career

MUMBAI: Sooraj Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Hero, is back on screen with a film, Satellite Shankar.



During promotion of the film, in one of his interviews, he was asked about the current status of the court case against him that is still going on. In 2013, Nishabd actress Jiah Khan was found dead under mysterious circumstances. It has been almost seven years since then, but the court case against Sooraj Pancholi is still going on. Answering to the question, the actor said to SpotboyE.com that it has been tough for him and there hasn’t been a single day when he hasn’t thought about it. "We haven't laughed at the dinner table. None of the allegations against me have been proven. So, whatever has been written against me is false. It’s just that I have been quiet. I have stayed mum because I want the court to decide what’s right and what’s wrong. I don’t want to pass a judgment on myself saying ‘Oh, I’m innocent," he said.



Furthermore, Sooraj said that the entire situation has affected his professional life as well and said he feels harassed as the ones who have accused him (Jiah's mother, Rabia) are not showing up in court.