Jian Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi reacts after his acquittal

MUMBAI : The news of 25-year-old actress Jiah Khan’s suicide sent shock waves in the entertainment industry in 2013. The young actress was found hanging in the bedroom of her flat in Juhu on June 3, 2013 by her mother Rabia Khan. Shortly after that, Sooraj Pancholi was arrested and charged with abetment following complaints by her family and others. He was later released on bail.

Today, the final verdict of the case is out and Sooraj has been acquitted of suicide abetment charges.

The Hero actor now took to his Instagram account and posted his reaction after being acquitted. He shared a picture of the sky with the caption, “The TRUTH Always Wins!” with the hashtag God Is treat

Today along with Sooraj his mother Zarina Wahab accompanied him.

Meanwhile Jiah’s mother said, “The verdict is on alleged suicide, but I have always maintained that Jiah was murdered. This, in fact, strengthens my case!”

The US-born Jiah was known for playing significant roles in films like "Nishabd", "Ghajini" and "Housefull" with top actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and others.

