Jimmy Sheirgill regrets not meeting Irrfan in past few years

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 01:00 AM

MUMBAI: Jimmy Sheirgill, who worked with Irrfan Khan in "Haasil" and "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns", penned an emotional note on Wednesday in the late actor's memory, revealing how much he regrets not meeting the latter in the last few years.

"It's going to take time..a long long time ..to get over this loss. Just like it's taking time to come out of this shock. My biggest regret is I couldn't even get to see you once in the last few years,though I tried to. We worked on five films together. My love and respect for you was immense and you knew that.You knew that I was a fan of yours since the first one 'HAASIL'.Its very hard to come to terms with the fact that your gone.May the almighty give your family all the strength at this moment..You have inspired and will continue to inspire many like me...RIP Irfan Bhai," wrote Jimmy.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection last week. However, he succumbed to his ailment.

