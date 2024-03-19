JNU: Urvashi Rautela and Rashmi desai join hands for this upcoming movie - check out the teaser

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 13:37
movie_image: 
JNU

MUMBAI: A lot of movies are being made with stories which are either unheard or too controversial. One such movie is JNU. While JNU, the college name stands for Jawaharlal Nehru University, the makers have played with words and here JNU, the movie stands for Jahangir National University.

The movie is written and directed by Vinay Sharma and consists of an ensemble cast that includes Urvashi Rautela, Rashmi Desai, Vijay Raaz, Ravi Kishan, Siddharth Bodke and Piyush Mishra. The movie will be released on 5th April.

Earlier, netizens were talking about how the makers played with the name of the movie by changing what JNU stands for. The movie has already started being a hot topic of discussion amongst the audience and even the cast of the movie is something to watch out for.

The makers had released the poster of the movie earlier and now the makers have released the teaser of the movie. Take a look at the teaser below:

As we can see in the teaser, the cast of the movie looks promising while the story revolves around the student protests whose ideologies are divided between left-wing and right-wing. We can see Siddharth Bodke and Rashmi Desai as students while Ravi Kishan is seen as police officer.

The movie talks about a controversial topic of the student protest that shook the country at one point. The audience is looking forward to watching the movie due to the cast and it it’ll be interesting to see what side of the protest will be shown in the movie.

JNU Urvashi Rautela Rashmi Desai Vijay Raaz Ravi Kishan Siddharth Bodke Piyush Mishra Vinay Sharma Controversies Hindi movies Hindi movies upcoming Movie News TellyChakkar
