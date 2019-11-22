News

Joe Jonas gets a travel series

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Nov 2019 04:43 PM

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas, who is one third of the Jonas Brothers, is set to go on an adventure through his travel series.

He will host and executive produce a travel series titled "Cup of Joe", inspired by his Instagram account, reports variety.com.

"Cup of Joe" will follow him as he travels around the world for the trio's 'Happiness Begins tour'. A local will guide him around each city he stops at, allowing him to experience the life of "a true native" at each destination. The series will combine Joe's love for travel, photography and adventure.

"You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper. I'm fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens, but ‘Cup of Joe' is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world's most interesting people… and some more of the weird, fun things I'm into," said Joe.

The series is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Joe Jonas, travel series, Cup of Joe, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
22 Nov 2019 03:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani set secrets REVEALED ft. Ritu Seth
Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani set secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Nov 2019 03:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priyank Sharma wants something from Harshita Gaur, Benafsha Soonawalla, and others
Priyank Sharma wants something from Harshita Gaur... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

past seven days