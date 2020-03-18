News

Joel Edgerton, girlfriend forced to self-quarantine

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2020 02:42 PM

MUMBAI: Actors Joel Edgerton and Toni Colette will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days after returning to Sydney, Australia this week.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Australian government's new rules around self-isolation on Sunday, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has seen more than 183,000 cases registered worldwide since it began in December (19), resulting in over 7,100 deaths globally, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Edgerton and his girlfriend, Vogue Australia fashion director Christine Centenera, will now have to spend two weeks in isolation after returning home from Turks and Caicos Island on Tuesday, as part of the quarantine period.

While the two didn't take any precautionary measures with masks or gloves, Toni, who arrived back on Monday, wore a surgical mask and carried a coronavirus information pamphlet with the government's insignia as she walked through the airport.

In the past month, the "Muriel's Wedding" star has been filming her latest project "Nightmare Alley in Canada" and also attended the Berlin Film Festival in Germany.

Her return to Australia comes after filming for Guillermo del Toro's latest horror "Nightmare Alley" was suspended indefinitely on Friday. Toni appears in the film alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.

